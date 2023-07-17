Netanyahu discharged after night in hospital

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Sunday in “excellent condition”, a day after being admitted for dehydration, his office and the hospital said.

The 73-year-old was transferred to the Sheba medical centre near Tel Aviv on Saturday with dizziness after having spent the previous day in the scorching heat of the Sea of Galilee in Israel´s north.

By late Sunday morning, Netanyahu had “completed a series of tests and is in excellent condition”, said professor Amit Segev, Sheba´s head of cardiology. “Our diagnosis, at the end of all the tests performed, including the laboratory tests, is that the reason for the hospitalisation was dehydration,” he said in a video statement. As part of the cardiological tests, Sheba decided to use “a subcutaneous (implanted) Holter” on Netanyahu to “continue regular monitoring” of his heart, Segev said.