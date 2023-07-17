Israelis continue protests as judicial reform advances

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Tens of thousands of protesters packed the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, marking the 28th straight week of demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Protest leaders promised further “days of disruption” lie ahead.

Netanyahu’s government gave initial approval to a key portion of the overhaul earlier this week, breathing new life into the grassroots movement. The bill still needs to be approved in two more votes, expected by the end of the month, before it becomes law.

Saturday night protests have become a mainstay of the grassroots movement — but this week’s was larger than usual. In Tel Aviv, protesters unrolled a massive banner reading “SOS.”