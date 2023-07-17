Putin says Russia has ‘sufficient’ cluster munitions for tit-for-tat

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country had enough cluster munition to answer if Ukraine was to use the weapons, in an interview published on Sunday.

Ukraine started receiving cluster weapons from the United States, a move that sparked concerns due to the long-term risk posed to civilians by bomblets that fail to explode.

“Russia has a sufficient stockpile of various kinds of cluster munitions,” Putin told a state-television journalist.

The controversial weapons can disperse up to several hundred small explosive charges, which can remain unexploded in the ground.

“If they are used against us, we reserve ourselves the right to tit-for-tat actions,” Putin said. He added Russia had not yet used the weapons despite a “certain shortage of munitions at some point.”

Human Rights Watch and Ukrainian forces have accused Russia of already using cluster munitions on the battlefield.

They are banned by numerous countries -- notably in Europe -- that are signatories to a 2008 Oslo Convention, to which neither Russia, the United States nor Ukraine are parties.

Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said the decision was “very difficult” but stressed Ukraine needed extra ammunition to refill its depleted stocks.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kyiv´s counteroffensive, launched last month to push back Moscow´s forces, was failing.Ukraine began its highly anticipated fightback after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

“All enemy attempts to break through our defences... they have not succeeded since the offensive began. The enemy is not successful”, Putin said in a televised interview broadcast Sunday.

Ukraine on Friday conceded difficult battles. “Today it´s advancing not so quickly,” The head of Ukraine´s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, told reporters. Kyiv said on Friday its troops had advanced nearly two kilometres along the southern front over the past week.

Mykola Urshalovych, a senior representative of the National Guard, told reporters that troops had moved towards the occupied southern city of Melitopol during the ongoing offensive.

On Sunday, the army said it was pursuing offensive operations toward Melitopol and Berdyansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that the slow delivery of promised arms was delaying Kyiv´s counteroffensive, and called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery.