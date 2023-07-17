 
Monday July 17, 2023
Pak women leave for Singapore friendly

By Our Correspondent
July 17, 2023

LAHORE: Pakiatan women football team on Sunday left for Singapore from here to face Singapore in their one-off friendly on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Rumaysa Khan Defenders: Mishal Bhatti, Kayla Siddiqi, Sophiya Qureshi, Nizalia Siddiqui, Sara Khan

Midfielders: Maria Khan (c), Suha Hirani, Kayanat Bokhari, Rameen Fareed, Marvi Baig, Aliza Sabir.

Forwards: Sanober Abdul Sattar, Zahmena Malik, Zulfia Nazir, Aliya Sadiq, Anmool Hira, Naqiyah Ali, Isra Khan.