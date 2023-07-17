Pakistan in U16 volleyball final

LAHORE: Pakistan's colts on Sunday pulled off their second win to blast their way into the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Under-16 Volleyball Championship when they downed Kazakhstan 3-0 in Tashkent.
After winning the first set 30-28 Pakistan continued to dominate Kazakhs beating them as well with a margin of 25-23, 25-12 in the next two sets to seal a 3-0 win.
Pakistan had defeated Iran 3-2 on Friday before losing to hosts Uzbekistan 3-2 in their second show on Saturday.
The final will be held on Tuesday (tomorrow). After this event Pakistan will also feature in the Asian Under-16 Championship which will begin also at Tashkent from July 22.0
