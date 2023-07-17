Grant fires 62 to seize six-shot LPGA lead in Ohio

WASHINGTON: Sweden´s Linn Grant shrugged off a near four-hour weather delay to torch Highland Meadows for a nine-under par 62 that gave her a six-shot lead in the US LPGA Dana Open on Saturday.

Grant had an "amazing" hole out for eagle and eight birdies, but her hopes of joining compatriot Annika Sorenstam as the only players in LPGA history to shoot 59 evaporated with a bogey at the 16th hole.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old was more than impressive on a long and demanding day in Sylvania, Ohio, where she said the weather delay actually helped her.

“I played really well those first seven holes, but at the same time I felt like I didn´t really have control over my swing," she said.

“So coming in and then getting to go to the range again and warm-up and sort of get focused again, that really helped," added the Swede, whose 18-under par total of 195 put her six ahead of a group of five players on 201.

Allisen Corpuz, who captured her first major title at the US Women´s Open at Pebble Beach on Sunday, headlined that group after a 68.

Australia´s Stephanie Kyriacou carded a 65 for her share of second while Finland´s Matilda Castren, Denmark´s Emily Kristine Pedersen and Mexico´s Maria Fassi all carded 67s to reach 12-under.

Grant, who started the day two off the lead held by Annie Park, was unfazed by steady rainfall as she birdied four straight holes from the second through the fifth.

She had a two-shot lead through seven holes when play was suspended. She stretched her lead with a birdie at the ninth and at the par-four 11th her second shot from the fairway bounced softly on the green and spun back into the cup for an eagle.

“Eleven was amazing," she said. "I hit a really good drive and a really good second shot, it just took one bounce pretty much and went in. Just really cool.” She added birdies at 12 and 13 to reach nine-under for the day with five to play – two of them par-fives.

Linn said she tried not to think too much about the prospect of a 12-under 59 – although one spectator made sure it was on her mind.

“He just came up to me and he said, ´Do you think you have a 59 in you?’

“And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh, God.’”

Linn missed her first green of the day at the 16th and ended up with a bogey.

She responded with a birdie at the par-five 17th before a par at the par-five 18th.

Grant is chasing her first LPGA title. She earned her tour card for last season but was barred from the US because of Covid vaccination requirements.

She had four top-10 finishes in six LPGA starts outside the United States last year and also claimed four wins on the Ladies European Tour – including in the Scandinavian Mixed that was co-sanctioned by the men´s tour.

Corpuz had a closeup look at her game on Saturday, playing alongside Linn in the final group.

“No one´s going to catch up if she plays the way she did today,” Corpuz said.