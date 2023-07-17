Huzaifa wins U13 title at Borneo Junior Open

KARACHI: Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid won the 7th Borneo Junior Squash Open in Malaysia on Sunday.

He stunned second seed Lokkhesh Wigneswaran from Malaysia 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 in 12 minutes in the final of under-13 category. Mahnoor Ali defeated Amber Chieng Shiao from Malaysia 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 in 18 minutes to secure third position in the under-13 category.

Sehrish Ali thrashed Marion Jesse James from Malaysia 11-3, 11-3 in 10 minutes to grab 17th position in the under-13 category. Abdul Ahad Butt beat M Zaim Amzar Bin Zubidi from Malaysia 10-12, 11-6, 11-3 in 22 minutes to take 33rd position in the under-15 category.