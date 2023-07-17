Huzaifa wins U13 title at Borneo Junior Open

KARACHI: Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid won the 7th Borneo Junior Squash Open in Malaysia on Sunday.
He stunned second seed Lokkhesh Wigneswaran from Malaysia 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 in 12 minutes in the final of under-13 category. Mahnoor Ali defeated Amber Chieng Shiao from Malaysia 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 in 18 minutes to secure third position in the under-13 category.
Sehrish Ali thrashed Marion Jesse James from Malaysia 11-3, 11-3 in 10 minutes to grab 17th position in the under-13 category. Abdul Ahad Butt beat M Zaim Amzar Bin Zubidi from Malaysia 10-12, 11-6, 11-3 in 22 minutes to take 33rd position in the under-15 category.
LONDON: New Zealand´s Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi took seven wickets between them as Somerset beat Essex by 14 runs to...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan on Sunday extended incredible performance and won...
LAHORE: Pakiatan women football team on Sunday left for Singapore from here to face Singapore in their one-off...
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Asem Khan , the only Pakistani remaining among the top hundred in the world, returned back to...
LAHORE: Pakistan's colts on Sunday pulled off their second win to blast their way into the final of the Central Asian...
NORTH BERWICK: Rory McIlroy hopes his thrilling Scottish Open win on Sunday proves the ideal preparation for next...