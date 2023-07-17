CITY PULSE

State of Despair

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hadia Moiz, Hussain Jamil, Irfan Abdullah, Maisam Hussain, Marium Agha, Naira Sharjeal, Noman Siddiqui, Sameen Agha, Sheema Khan and Sumbul Sultana. Titled ‘State of Despair’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Paul-Mehdi Rizvi and Manizhe Ali. Titled ‘Artists of The Manifesto of Nomadism 2023’, the show will run at the gallery until July 25. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Kind of Nature

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muhammad Muzzumil Khan, Niamat Nigar and Yaseen Khan. Titled ‘The Kind of Nature’, the show will run at the gallery until July 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Celebrating Heritage of Karachi

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a watercolour painting exhibition featuring works by Hamir Soomro. Titled ‘Celebrating Heritage of Karachi’, the show will run at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery until July 18. Contact 0332-8223366 for more information.

Beyond the Surface

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar Khan, Akram Dost Baloch, Kamran Maqsood, Roha Ahmed and Sabir Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Beyond the Surface’, the show will run at the gallery from July 18 to July 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.