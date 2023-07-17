No compromise on Azadari, says MWM chairman

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen chairman, Allama Nasir Abbas Jafferi, has said that the upcoming Muharram Al Haram is equally important for the Shia community as Azadari of Imam Hussain (RA) is their lifeblood and no compromise can be made over it.

He expressed these views while addressing a Ghadeer and Ashura Conference at the Amroha Ground in Ancholi, Karachi. He remarked that Pakistan was for the Shia and Sunni Hussainis, and there was no place for any Yazeedi.

He lamented that hundreds of Pakistani citizens had been missing for long, but the issue was not being addressed.

He maintained that Pakistan was a land for the lovers of God and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He demanded immediate recovery for all the missing persons and condemned the recent violence in Parachinar. He said Israeli conspiracies could not sustain for long time in Pakistan.