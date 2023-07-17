Ombudsman, others put on notice on plea against major penalty in sexual harassment case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the provincial advocate general, ombudsman and others on a petition of an engineer of the Sindh archives department against his dismissal from service by the ombudsman in a sexual harassment case.

Petitioner Abdul Karim Leghari approached the court against dismissal of his appeal by the governor and removal of his service by the Sindh ombudsman over protection against harassment of women at workplace.

He submitted that he was awarded the major penalty of removal from service from the ombudsman without considering the relevant facts. He submitted that evidence recorded before the ombudsman showed that it was not the case of sexual harassment but the complainant had led on the petitioner to believe that she was interested in him and the major penalty for removal from service was disproportionate.

He said that provincial ombudsman had awarded the major penalty on the offence of harassment that had not been committed and both the ombudsman and the governor did not apply their judicial mind in the case by not considering the facts.

The high court was requested to set aside the provincial ombudsman and governor’s orders with regard to the petitioner’s dismissal from service.

The SHC after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the advocate general, ombudsman and others, and called their comments.

Missing girl

The SHC directed police to submit a progress report with regard to recovery of a girl who went missing from the North Karachi area.

Petitioner Abdul Aziz submitted in the petition that his sister Isha had been missing since July 1 and her whereabouts were unknown. He submitted that the local police had registered a case for kidnapping but no clue has been found with regard to the girl’s location.

He expressed apprehension about the life of the girl and requested the high court to direct the police to recover her.

The SHC issued notices to a provincial law officer and others and directed the investigation officer of the case to appear before the court along with a progress report.

The high court also directed provincial and federal law officers to submit a report regarding the whereabouts of a citizen who had been missing since July 8.

Petitioner Usman Ali had submitted that his brother Salman Ali had been missing since July 8 from the North Nazimabad area.