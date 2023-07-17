TDAP is participating in Imam Abu Hanifa second National, Int’l Expo in Kabul

KABUL: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is participating in the Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, 2023 that is organized by Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce Industries (ACCI) in Kabul, Afghanistan from 16th – 22nd July, 2023.

It is a B2B event. The purpose of this exhibition is to promote Afghanistan’s local products, familiarize Afghan traders and manufacturers with new products of other countries, create new opportunities for export, import and joint ventures, and expand trade relations between Afghan and international traders.

The TDAP selected twenty two leading Pakistani companies from the agriculture machinery, construction materials, auto motives, cables, tyres, crockery and pharmaceutical sectors to participate and exhibit their products in the exhibition.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan Afghanistan relations that trade promotion is taking place through participation in an expo at such a large scale.

The Chief Executive of TDAP, Mr. Zubair Motiwala, was invited as chief guest of the event. He, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, appreciated the arrangements made by the Afghan government for this Trade Fair.