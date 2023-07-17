Volunteers at SIUT term community service life-changing experience

A ceremony was recently held to award certificates to successful participants of the SIUT Students Volunteer Program Batches 55 & 56 Summer Session at the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT).

The community service programme was initiated by the SIUT in 2006 for students of matriculation and Intermediate, and O and A levels of several educational institutions.

The programme is conducted on the SIUT premises during the summer and winter vacations. To date, a total of 6,655 candidates have completed the programme whose aim is to impart an insightful training to the participants to perform civic duties and engage in meaningful community services for society.

The last programmes started with orientation sessions, in which the parents were also present and the participants were informed about various activities scheduled during the entire week.

The complete range of the SIUT’s services, its 12 centres located throughout Pakistan and various departments were explained. The philosophy of SIUT was discussed at length, highlighting the institute’s mission statement of ‘Free Quality Treatment for All with Dignity & Compassion Irrespective Of their Caste, Color, Creed, Gender & Religious Beliefs’.

Lectures were also delivered in the programmes especially on personal hygiene, infection control, common psychiatric issues, nursing, diet and nutrition, digital media, robotic surgery, social work, motivation, nephrology, urology, organ transplant, organ donation, biomedical ethics and paediatric cardiology.

There were interactive hands-on sessions on nursing, lab simulations of robotic surgery, urology and gastroenterology. The participants also visited a robotic surgery theater to witness a live robotic surgery.

Interactive sessions were also carried out with paediatric nephrology patients, in which patients shared their life stories and disease experience. The participants quality time entertaining the child patients by engaging in various activities with them like games, storytelling, painting and singing.

A useful session on first aid and accident was conducted by experts from Hilal-e-Ahmar Pakistan. Speaking to the participants, Prof Adib Rizvi, SIUT founder and director, said the core principle of community service was based on empathy, compassion and dedication to serve.

The programme enabled the young generation to see firsthand the sufferings of the underprivileged, developed their life skills and infused in them the spirit and will to reach out to and help their fellow human beings.

The ceremony also included candid speeches by junior and senior volunteers who termed the programme a life-changing experience. The parents also shared their views on this programme and termed it highly informative and motivating.