Police hint at registering case over private court sentencing man to beating

After a video showing a man being beaten up while he was hanged upside down in a suburb of Karachi went viral on social media, police said they would register a case on the man’s complaint.

The incident took place in the Rehri Goth area two days ago, police said. Some influential people had held their own court in Rehri Goth and hanged the man upside down on a road as punishment over the charge of theft. The man was also beaten up while he was hanged upside down.