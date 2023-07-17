Police claim arresting two muggers who killed Canadian citizen

The District Central police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a Pakistani-born Canadian citizen in Karachi.

According to the police, a Canadian man of Pakistani origin was killed in a firing incident in the Nazimabad area on June 26.

The District Central police arrested the two suspects in a successful operation. The arrested men were identified as Zaheer and Khalil, one of whom was a resident of Surjani Town and the other a resident of Manghopir.

Police claimed that both the suspects confessed to the murder during interrogation. The victim, Amin Alvi, had gone out to take some underprivileged children for shopping, police said, adding that he went inside a money exchange outlet, the suspects monitored him from the other side of the road.

According to the police, when Alvi left the office of the money changer and turned the car around, the suspects followed him. After he returned from shopping, the suspects tried to rob him, and shot and killed him when he offered resistance. The incident took place near the Board Office in the Nazimabad area.