‘Governor House to be virtually transformed into university’

Ten thousand candidates took the aptitude test at the Sindh Governor House on Sunday to be selected for the free IT training courses to be conducted under a special initiative of Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

The test, the first-of-its-kind activity at the Governor House, was held for the first batch of 10,000 students who registered themselves for the aptitude test to qualify for the free IT courses.

Over 500,000 candidates are enrolled to take the test. More such aptitude tests would be conducted in the near future to examine the qualification of the rest of the enrolled candidates. In the first batch, IT courses would be conducted for 50,000 candidates who pass the aptitude test.

Tessori oversaw the test in the lawn of the Governor House. He said on the occasion that a political leader in the near past had announced transforming the palatial governor houses in the provinces into public universities. “But only today this has materialised.”

He also said that the seating arrangement in the lawn was not for any public meeting but solely for brightening the future of the youth of the province.

“The future of this country is present here today taking the test. The Kalashnikov isn’t the iconic representation of Karachi, rather these pen-wielding youth are.”

Tessori said that after attending the free IT courses the successful candidates would gain economic self-reliance in the near future. He told the candidates that the Governor House would virtually be transformed into a university to fulfil all the training needs of the selected candidates.

He welcomed the announcement by the UAE consul general to offer a job to the best student of the IT training programme of the Governor House.

The governor said he had held many meetings with representatives of software houses in the country who had shown willingness to create job opportunities for 500,000 youth possessing IT-related qualifications.

He said that the remaining registered candidates would be sent emails to inform them of the dates of their aptitude tests to be held in the near future.

He also said he would continue his campaign to help the deprived families in the province, adding that the recently held food ration drive at the Governor House was one such important initiative.

The governor on the occasion expressed gratitude to all the diplomats and other dignitaries who had especially come to witness history in the making at the Governor House.

Also present on the occasion were Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior MQM-P leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal, Saylani Welfare Trust chief Maulana Basheer Farooqui, diplomats belonging to the UAE, Oman, Iran, Bahrain, Qatar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany and France, and dignitaries belonging to various walks of life.