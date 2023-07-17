‘ANP not to allow taking control of city via fake mandates’

The Awami National Party (ANP) is the representative party of all the oppressed nationalities in Karachi, ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed said while addressing the Martyrs Convention in District Malir on Sunday.

“I appeal to all Pashtuns and oppressed nationalities to actively participate in the membership campaign of the party,” he said, adding that the ANP is the guarantor of the politics and ideology of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan.

In his address he said merit is being killed rampantly throughout the province. No one will be allowed to seize control of the city through fake mandates, he added. He also said the ANP remains the largest organisational party in the city even today. No one can run the city without the support of Pashtuns, he added.

He further said the ANP would not allow anyone to usurp the rights of the oppressed nationalities. Those who claim to be advocates of the city should restore its infrastructure, he added. Speaking at the convention, ANP Sindh General Secretary Yunus Khan Buneri said the party’s martyrs sacrificed their lives for the peace of the city and the country.

Today injustices are still being inflicted upon the oppressed nationalities, he added. “Our right to live freely on the land of Sindh is still being denied.”

He said the doors of education are being closed on Pashtun children on the pretext of the Domicile Act. This unique law exists only in Sindh, he added.

He also said that today our people in the province are being kidnapped based on false charges. Criminals have become more powerful than the state, he added.

He further said that we have previously liberated the city from terrorists under the leadership of Shahi Syed. Once again the ANP can shut down the city for an indefinite period to save it, he added.