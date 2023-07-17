PPP accused of using ‘linguistic division’ to get votes in Sindh

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) uses linguistic division to secure votes in Sindh, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui claimed on Sunday while he addressed a session his party had arranged for Hindus at a hotel in Karachi.

Siddiqui said they have already sacrificed for their cause, so now someone else would have to sacrifice. He said the MQM-P is not asking Hindus for votes but only wants to convey the message of love to them.

“We’re all concerned about the existing situation in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. We have many commonalities between us. We have some common values: Hindus are a religious minority, and we [Urdu speakers] are a linguistic minority,” he said.

“We’re not traditional politicians. We give examples of how we’ve sent people to assemblies who’re making contributions in their respective professions. We can’t guarantee peace and justice, but justice is the guarantor of peace. Let’s join hands to build this peace and bright future for the city.”

He asked whether the time when Mustafa Kamal was mayor was better or the present era. He pointed out that during Kamal’s tenure Karachi became a shining example for the whole world.

He also pointed out that the MQM had approved the Mass Transit Programme in 1988. “Can anyone question why Benazir Bhutto didn’t give a sovereign guarantee for that project? In the province 98 per cent of the taxes are paid by one class, while the other class uses 98 per cent of those taxes.”

Kamal, the MQM-P’s senior deputy convener, said on the occasion that the provincial government receives Rs1 trillion in taxes from Karachi. “I say that Rs300 billion comes through white money, while the remaining Rs700 billion comes through black money.”

He said that the foundation of fundamentalism in the country is based on the feudal system. He added that the MQM-P stands against religious extremism.

“We’ve previously sent Mangla Sharma to the assembly, who represents the middle class. Whether Hindus vote for us or not, we consider it our responsibility to protect the rights of Hindus.”

He also said they have chosen a difficult path for themselves. “Politics in Pakistan is based on money. When the cost of one seat was Rs750 million, we gave our confirmed seat to a schoolteacher,” he remarked.

“If we get the opportunity, we will bring a Hari [labourer] to the assembly equal to a landlord. The current feudal system is a threat to us.”

The former mayor said Pakistan stands at a point where voices are rising that the incumbent state is a failed state, and under this system, taking the country forward is impossible.

He said that all powers have been handed over to the chief ministers of the provinces through the 18th amendment. Under the National Finance Commission (NFC), 56 per cent of the shares have been given to the provinces, he added.

In this way, he pointed out, Sindh receives more than Rs1.4 trillion annually. “The funds are given to the province under the NFC Award. But after taking all these funds, the provincial government doesn’t give the Provincial Finance Commission Award.”

Kamal said that the powers of the province are held by the CM. He questioned which country in the world allows the CM to hold all powers and not empower the union council, town council, district council and city council.