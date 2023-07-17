Call for immediately abandoning Malir Expressway project

On Sunday Karachi’s Frere Hall was buzzing with voices against all those responsible for climate degradation. Posters were also put up condemning the realtors and plastic production companies who are blatantly violating environmental laws and destroying ecology.

The Climate March Karachi 2023 took place at the venue to protest against the environmental destruction that has been brought about as a result of oppressive and anti-poor policies.

Allahdino came all the way from Tando Allahyar to protest against the use of plastic. He had fixed scores of plastic objects to a rope with a US flag on the top.

He said he is against capitalism, adding that all the multinational companies that produce plastic degrade our environment. “These factories emit pollution into the environment.”

The climate march management demanded immediate abandonment of the Malir Expressway project, arguing that it would be catastrophic for the Malir River. Yasir Darya, climate activist and organiser of the march, said land developers have encroached upon

the city’s land and made it uninhabitable.

He demanded immediate abandonment of the Malir Expressway project, arguing that it is being constructed from one phase of the Defence Housing Authority to another using the Malir River belt.

“Not a single Malir River area resident was approached and asked whether the project would be beneficial for them or not,” he said, adding that the project is destroying its ecology.

He also demanded the immediate removal of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Director General Naeem Mughal, saying that he has caused unimaginable damage to the land of the province.

Malir River area resident Salam Baloch said the Malir Expressway is being constructed in the bed of the river, which will reduce the ecological value of the river. He said the river would change its direction, which would also displace many people living nearby.

Sindh Moorat March representative Hina Baloch said that last year 2,000 transgender persons lost their homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. She said that in Sindh 400 Khwajasiras lost their homes in floods, and in Balochistan five big Khwajasira families lost their homes.

She said that the state did nothing to rehabilitate these transgender persons who were affected by the floods. She also said they are not given homes in middle-income localities, and are forced to live in Katchi Abadis. They are proud of being poor, she added.

The climate march representatives also demanded that the government rehabilitate the families affected by the anti-encroachment operation in the Gujjar Nullah and the Orangi Nullah areas.