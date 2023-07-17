Agents of progress

Education is a fundamental right of every individual, regardless of their gender. Sadly, in Balochistan, the lack of female education remains a significant challenge. Particularly in rural areas, educational facilities are scarce, denying girls and women the opportunity to pursue their education. By equipping girls and women with education, we empower them to break free from the cycle of poverty, make informed decisions and actively contribute to societal development.
The government has a pivotal role to play in prioritizing and facilitating female education in Balochistan. It is imperative that policymakers recognize the significance of educating girls and women and allocate sufficient resources towards this cause.
Saira Samo
Larkana
