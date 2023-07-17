Show me the jobs

The soaring unemployment rate is dashing the hopes of our young graduates. The job market is bringing nothing but disappointment and frustration to fresh graduates and there appear to be a thousand candidates for each vacancy. Many become victims of depression and anxiety due to the responsibilities and expectations of their families and seek refuge in anti-social activities like drug abuse.
In addition, the ascending unemployment rate is also leading to brain drain. In fact, over the last decade, scores of people, including skilled professionals like doctors and engineers have migrated to more advanced countries. As a result, Pakistan has lost millions of talented professionals. This shows the utter failure of our policymakers to ensure sufficient employment opportunities in the country. Our policymakers need to come up with some out-of-the-box solutions or the issue will just get worse.
Muhammad Bashir
Malakand
