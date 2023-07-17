Financial injustice

As a student of University of Karachi, I have experienced firsthand the financial burden placed on students and their families due to the exorbitant fees charged by government universities. While the government has made efforts to increase access to higher education by establishing new universities, the high fees charged by these institutions are a major barrier for many students, particularly those from low-income families. This not only limits their opportunities for upward mobility but also perpetuates socioeconomic inequality in the country.

I urge the government to take immediate action to address this issue by reducing the fees charged by government universities and increasing financial aid for students from low-income families. This will not only make higher education more accessible to all but also help build a more equitable and just society.

Urooj Amir

Karachi