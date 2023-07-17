Life in poverty

The recently released Sustainable Development Report 2023 does not paint a great picture of how well the targets set under the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. According to the report, 30 per cent of the goals have seen either no progress or even regression since 2015. Around the globe, people still live without adequate shelter, sufficient food and with other threats to their life and welfare. The number living below $2.15 a day has fallen since 2015 but there will still be 575 million people living in this abject rate of poverty by 2030. Around the world, one billion people still live in slums. Education meanwhile was thrown back decades by the Covid-19 pandemic. The picture of the world in 2030 is obviously a depressing one, especially when compared to the optimism that existed in 2015. We are already aware that child hunger is growing in many parts of the world and poverty, according to numerous studies, drives forward domestic violence and other kinds of crime – Pakistan has more than its share of child poverty. The question is if the world can rise up to the challenge of bringing down poverty levels and improving the quality of life for billions of people. It is unacceptable that so many live in conditions that simply would not exist today. Of course, the gap in income that has grown into a chasm simply makes the picture uglier.

While the UN’s targets are admirable and would not be disputed as being more equitable by anyone, the reality is that the organization needs to find a way to turn these targets into reality. This is true not only of poverty but also in other areas. The UN is a powerful body, but needs to find ways to build harmony across its membership and draw in powerful nations such as the US if it is to achieve its goals. The report has shown that by 2021, around 133 countries had already met the SDG target on under-five mortality, with13 more expected to do so by 2030. With medium-high- and high-technology industries demonstrating robust growth rates, developing countries installing record-breaking renewable energy-generating capacity in 2021, and the number of people using the internet growing by 65 per cent since 2015, it is evident that a better future is possible. This is a future that can lift hundreds of millions out of poverty. The world is in peril, as the UN secretary-general has stated. The question is what UN member-states can do to end this danger and give all people a dignified and decent life.