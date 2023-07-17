Govt to step down before completion of term: PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses cheques distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme on July 16, 2023. — Twitter video screengrab/@GovtofPakistan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday the tenure of his government would end next month and a caretaker government would be formed.



However, they would leave the government even before time and go the people when elections are held. “If people would give a chance to us in the next election, our government would bring about a revolution in the field of education, and a large number of students would be given laptops,” he promised.

The PM was speaking at two ceremonies, held in Sialkot and Lahore on Sunday for distribution of laptops and loans among talented students and youths.

Addressing the ceremony of Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme in Lahore, the premier said the petroleum products’ prices were reduced when the value of Pak Rupee (PKR) was stabilised against the dollar. He said after the financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government had a cushion and it decreased the petrol prices on Saturday. He reiterated that the IMF programme was not a cake but a challenge for the coalition government. He said lowering the prices of petroleum products was no magic; it was done when the value of Pak Rupee was stabilised against dollar. He said that conspiracies against the country had been buried. “A few days ago, there was a statement against Pakistan by Israel, but Allah destroyed all conspiracies.”

Shehbaz said if the nation gave Nawaz Sharif a chance in the upcoming elections, the fate of the country would be changed, and nobody would be able to stop the PMLN from bringing prosperity in the country.

Without naming former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shehbaz said the BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] Peshawar, sugar, Malam Jabba, Toshakhana wristwatch, and 190-million-pound scams did not happen in the PMLN government tenure. He said: “Whoever you people will bring to power, we will accept it from the core of our hearts. And, Nawaz Sharif, if given a chance, promises to lead Pakistan towards development and prosperity.” \

The premier said that laptops among students were distributed purely on merit. “If anyone got a laptop on a recommendation, I will apologise to the nation. Cheating the nation all the time and making accusations cannot lead to nationalism,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The PMLN president said people should vote in elections on the basis of facts. While casting their votes, people should keep in mind the destruction caused by the PTI government during the last four years. Whatever decision people would make in elections, the PMLN would accept it, Shehbaz said.

While accusing Imran Khan’s government, Shehbaz said what he did was not accountability but revenge. “Why did you protect your wife; why did you give a clean chit to the accused in the Malam Jabba case,” he asked. The premier said it was a dream of Imran Khan to put Nawaz Sharif and him (Shehbaz) in jail, but all his designs failed.

The PM said the PTI chairman did not lay a single brick but played tricks on the country brick by brick.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, loans were being provided on easy terms to talented youths to start businesses while a special quota had been fixed in this scheme to empower women.

Later, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed issues related to the ministry and the overall political situation of the country. The minister apprised the PM about the progress on outsourcing airports and the PIA reforms to provide better services to people.

The PM was also briefed on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the restructuring of National Aviation Policy and ML-1 project.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged women to come forward, play their vital role in different fields of life and make contribution to progress of the country.

Addressing a ceremony held to distribute laptops under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 at the Government College Women University Sialkot, he said Rs5 billion were allocated for projects related to empowerment of women. “No nation can make progress if women are not made productive part of society,” he said.