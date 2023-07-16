Court releases Elahi in money-laundering case

LAHORE: A banking court on Saturday accepted surety bonds of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in a money-laundering case and issued his release orders.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, Jibran Khan and others under Section 161, 109, 34 and 162 of the Anti-Money-laundering Act 2010.