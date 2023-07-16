EU asked to take notice of HR abuses in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday said that the European Parliament’s resolution against the increasing human rights violations on minorities in India is a clear manifestation of Modi’s extremist Hindutva policies.

Veteran politician predicted that incumbent Indian premier would prove to be that country’s Gorbachev and none would be able to stop it from disintegration. He was commenting on the passage of the resolution.

He emphasized that due to the Hindutva policy of the Modi government, Indian intentions have been exposed to the international community and the world has now come to know about Modi’s extremist policies. “It is our responsibility to expose India’s ugly face to the international community. Former US President Obama had said that if there is a similar policy against minorities in India, then no one can stop it from falling apart. While I say that Modi will prove to be India’s Gorbachev and no one can stop India from disintegrating due to Modi’s expansionist and extremist policies,” he contended.

The European Parliament, he pointed out, the other day, passed a resolution condemning the increasing human rights violations against minorities living in India, confirming that there is no place for minorities in India because recently Christians were subjected to religious discrimination and their places of worship and houses were demolished in Manipur, India and the extremist thinking of the Modi government is repeated.

AJK president said that since August 05, 2019, India has made life so difficult for the Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and human rights violations are increasing day by day.

And, he continued, due to which the Kashmiri people are going through a serious situation, so at a time when the European Parliament has taken notice of the ongoing human rights violations in India, we welcome it. “Therefore, we request the European Union (EU) to also take notice of the human rights violations by the Modi government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and urge India to stop the atrocities in that region, which is disputed one.”

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that just as former US president Obama had said that if India’s extremist policies against minorities continue, then India’s throne will be shattered. “While I further take forward former US president’s statement that Modi will prove to be India’s Gorbachev due to the Hindutva policies of the Modi government and India will soon break into pieces,” he warned.