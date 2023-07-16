Court seeks arguments for bail of PTI leaders on 21st

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court has sought arguments on bail application of seven PTI leaders nominated in the case of attack on Lahore Corps Commander House.

Anti-terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the bail pleas and directed the petitioner’s lawyers to submit arguments on July 21. Rubina Jameel, Maqbool Ahmed, Imran Nazir, Qasim Ali, Bilal Ahmed, Toqeer Abbas and Abdul Hafeez had applied for bail.

A case of Lahore Corps Commander House attack has been registered against the accused in Sarwar Road police station. The petitioners are currently in jail on judicial remand.