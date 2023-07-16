Naqvi, Raza review progress on NAP

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Commander Lahore Corps Lt Gen Aamer Raza jointly chaired a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee at the CM Office here on Saturday.

Naqvi and Raza reviewed progress made on decisions taken in the last meeting of the committee in February. They took a holistic view of progress on the Revised National Action Plan (NAP) and matters pertaining to overall security including the Punjab Safe City Project. Massive losses to Safe City Project installations caused on 9 May were highlighted coupled with subsequent remedial measures. Elaborate security arrangements for Muharramul Haraam also came under discussion.

The meeting reviewed cooperation and joint response by the civil administration and armed forces to mitigating problems caused by floods. It expressed satisfaction over measures in place for the security of foreigners in the province, especially Chinese nationals. The meeting resolved to continue working in synergy for defeating terrorism and achieving common goals in the light of the NAP.

Meanwhile, Naqvi expressed indignation over delay in the completion of the Samanabad Underpass project. He assigned the project supervision to a two-member committee comprising the secretary C&W and the secretary Housing.