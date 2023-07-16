IPP to be part of federal cabinet, says Tareen

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has said IPP leaders Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will remain part of the federal cabinet until the government tenure is completed.

Aun has also denied the news of his resignation from the cabinet and said he was part of the prime minister’s team until the government completed its term.

Addressing a party meeting here on Saturday, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan said instructions had been issued to form groups in agriculture, industry and other sectors where new policies would be devised for the future of Pakistan.

Talking to party leaders Norez Shakoor from Sahiwal, Rana Nazir Ahmad from Gujranwala, Mamoon Jafar Tarar from Hafizabad and Deewan Akhlaq from Okara, he said the annual growth rate had decreased to an alarming extent and measures would have to be taken on an emergency basis.

There is the need to introduce policies on modern lines according to current requirements, for which recommendations of agricultural and economic experts will be included in the party manifesto.

Provision of more jobs will be the first priority because a stable economy is the most important need of the hour without which Pakistan cannot get a place in the comity of nations. He said that unfortunately, nothing was done for youths in the previous government except to mislead them.