Courts can be moved if govt shows reluctance in implementing policies: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has said that courts could be approached if government show reluctance in implementing polices, enacted on women rights as well as population.

The chief justice was addressing the concluding session of a two-day national conference on Resilient Pakistan — Calibrating Population and Resources, organised by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan in collaboration with the Population Programme Wing (PPW) of the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination here at the Supreme Court.

The CJP said that everyone in the society would have to play a constructive role for the resolution of problems concerning health, education and population.

“It’s good that provinces of Sind and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also made legislation for women rights, and Azad Kashmir should also be included in this regard,” he said.

He further said that for betterment of society, women should be empowered and have freedom for taking decision for their betterment.

He said the government was well aware about the said policies in field, adding that if government show reluctance on its implementation then courts could be approach in this regard.

The chief justice, however, said that courts neither formulate polices nor make legislation but can issues directives for the implementation of law.

“Talented women are available for key posts in the State, and the topic we are discussing, women are efficient in the matter, the CJP said.

“Although, higher education does not fall in basic rights but it could be linked with as well, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the recommendations, made by the conference, are for the benefit of society and the participants from across the country, attended the event will take message to their respective areas.

While reciting a verse from Holy Quran, the chief justice said that if we are determined for the betterment of society, Allah Almighty will definately lead us to our destination.

“For this purpose we must have a positive approach and thoughts in our minds, he maintained.

He said that education, health and empowerment are basic rights of women, adding that apart from acquiring job opportunities, women folk should have right of making decisions for their rights.

“Although I am not a high court but judges of higher judiciary are sitting in front of me and on my right and left side and I know what they are feeling,” the CJP said, adding that all of them support those laws as well.

Addressing the conference, Justice Ayesha A Malik said that talented women played lead role for organising this conference. The Supreme Court judge said that half of her reservations about population have been removed through this conference.

Similarly, Justice Muhammmad Ali Mazhar said that due to frivolous litigation, the routine works of courts are being severely affected.

The judge said that even cases for correction of names on National Identity Cards (NICs) as well as enlisting names in the voter lists are being filed in courts.

Justice Mazhar said that the conference has given solid proposals, adding that the discussion made during the conference was aimed to forward it to the policy makers. The judge requested the CJP to summon report from the Law and Justice Commission on the recommendations made by the conference.

Meanwhile, vocalist and social activists Shahzad Roy, while addressing the conference, stressed the need for such a legislation making training courses regarding population control compulsory as well as regarding health of mother before nikah.