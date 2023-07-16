Man drowns in Bara

BARA: A man drowned in the Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, local and police sources said.

It was learnt that Kameen Khan was swimming in Milward dam when he drowned in deep water. Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 personnel reached the place and recovered the body after hectic efforts. The body was shifted to the Dogra hospital for autopsy afterwards