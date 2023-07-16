Sherpao calls for electoral reforms to ensure fair polls

CHARSADDA: Calling for electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the next general election should be held on time and whoever won the polls should be allowed to run the country.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil here, he welcomed the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the bailout package would help bring economic stability to the country.

“We want Pakistan to become financially stable so that the issues of unemployment and inflation could be tackled,” he said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and his associates were hell-bent upon sabotaging the IMF’s agreement, but they did not succeed in their designs.

“Imran Khan wanted the country to go bankrupt,” he remarked. He added Imran Khan’s style of doing politics not only caused harm to the country, but also undermined his own party.

Blaming Imran Khan for the country’s economic woes, he said the PTI chairman had violated the IMF agreement, which created problems for the country.

Enumerating the blunders made by the PTI leader, Aftab Sherpao said Imran Khan left the National Assembly after his ouster from power as prime minister through the no-confidence motion in addition to getting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies dissolved.

He recalled that the May 9 incidents proved the last nail in PTI’s political coffin, adding that the ones, who were behind the mayhem, would continue facing the courts.

“Even the country’s enemies could not dare attack its military installations the way the PTI arsonists and rioters did. This was unprecedented in Pakistan’s political history,” he maintained, adding that the PTI tarnished the country’s image at the international level.

“Fresh evidence is emerging with each passing day and the masterminds and the perpetrators of the May 9 violence would not be able to escape from the clutches of the law,” the QWP leader believed.

Seeing a Zionist conspiracy against the country, Aftab Sherpao said only Israel was supporting Imran Khan, who ruled like a dictator and created unrest for the sake of power.

He said the government should focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor related projects. The QWP leader said the government should pay attention to the issue of poor law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said peace was a prerequisite for development and attracting foreign tourists and investors