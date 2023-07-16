Three die in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine near Parwak village on Saturday.

Police officials said that the jeep was on its way to Parkosap village from Booni when the vehicle fell into the gorge while negotiating a sharp turn in Roroom. As a result, the wife of Mubarak Shah and two other persons died on the spot. Mubarak Shah and another person sustained injuries who were shifted to the hospital in Booni where their condition was stated to be serious.