Prospects for stronger Pak-French ties bright: envoy

Islamabad : French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey has insisted as his country and Pakistan continue to strengthen their relations, the prospects for better bilateral collaborations and cooperation in different fields appear to be bright.

"This evolving partnership characterised by its friendliness, diversity, and promise holds the potential to make significant contributions to the development of both nations while safeguarding the interests of our planet," the envoy told a special ceremony held at his embassy here to mark the National Day of France. Mr. Galey said the efforts undertaken by Pakistan since early 2022, coupled with the sincere dedication of both nations' leaders, had resulted in a bilateral relationship that went beyond politics.

He said the bonds of trust, solidarity, and cooperation established between Pakistan and France set the stage for a prosperous future built on shared objectives and mutual respect. The ambassador said the French-Pak ties transcended mere politics. He highlighted last year's contacts between French and Pakistani leadership and said during the UN General Assembly session in September last year, France's President Macron expressed unwavering solidarity with Pakistan following the floods that struck the nation during the summer.

"This gesture further solidified the bond between the two countries," he said. Mr. Galey said more recently, in a gathering held in Paris for the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Macron voiced their support for a fairer and more efficient financial system. He said the two leaders' shared vision emphasised the importance of benefiting both the development and protection of the planet — an essential aspect of sustainable progress.

"The robust relationship of trust between Pakistan and France was further manifested in bilateral consultations held in Paris last February. Top officials from both foreign ministries engaged in discussions and successfully agreed upon a comprehensive roadmap. This roadmap charts a course for cooperation in various fields such as politics, economics, agriculture, and more," he said. The ambassador said he was committed to ensuring that this roadmap translates into tangible outcomes to benefit the people of Pakistan and solidify friendship between the two nations. He said the concrete steps taken in pursuit of those objectives demonstrated the determination to create a future filled with opportunities and shared prosperity.