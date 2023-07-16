People are talking about

— the amount of solid waste we produce daily and how it is too much for our waste-management authorities to deal with, given their resources, so as a result many of our cities, towns and villages are drowning in trash. What waste is collected, is dumped in landfills and forgotten, becoming a hazard for people and the surrounding environment as it grows larger. People say city managers must develop a viable system of waste management and establish landfills that meet health and safety regulations.

— reports that there are plans to convert the iconic, historical Government Central Model School, Lahore, which was established in 1883, into a part of the provincial government’s Danish School project and citizens of Lahore, anthropologists, art and culture historians etc: have serious concerns regarding this decision. People say the matter should be reviewed and the relevant stakeholders, including educational experts, historians, and heritage conservationists should be involved in the process to explore alternative approaches that will ensure the preservation of this school.

— the sad reality that a very few specialists in Pakistan ever bother to pen down their learning, knowledge and wisdom in the form of books, evident from the fact that major fields of study, like law, economics, medicine, business, etc., are all taught on the basis of books by foreign writers, while whatever few books that are written by Pakistani authors are ruthlessly discarded. People say this is disrespecting knowledge and an effort should be made to preserve and utilize these books.

— the fact that most departments and institutions have few vacancies, yet hundreds of candidates apply for these jobs and they are charged high fees for the application process despite their dire financial situation. People say rampant corruption and nepotism in the process has disillusioned many aspirants as the lack of accountability and the absence of regulatory checks have allowed the departments to continue their illegal and exploitative practices, so there is an urgent need to implement a merit-based recruitment system.

— the news that the participants – both local and foreign – as well as the management of a health seminar had to face an embarrassing situation when someone played an obscene clip on the display screen during the event. People say while the FIA’s cyber crime wing has been requested to trace and arrest the culprit, what really needs to be done is to have stricter monitoring of those who want to participate in such seminars before giving them access to login numbers.

— the embarrassing hullaballoo over Holi celebrations at a university and how the matter has been resolved after notices that were issued to the students celebrating the event were withdrawn by the authorities, following an uproar by many sections of open minded society. People say ‘practice what you preach’ should be the motto by which public sector places operate because although it is widely claimed that minorities have full rights for religious freedom, the reality is somewhat different in some cases.

— how the Mangi family from Larkana needs a lot of candles on August 1st as their surname is not all that they share, the occasion of their birthdays is very special as all of its members were born on the same date of the same month. This phenomenon has been recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records and according to the couple, it was a ‘gift from God’ when their children were conceived and born naturally on the same date. — I.H.