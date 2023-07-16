Festival attracts mango lovers

Islamabad : Former minister and special adviser to PM on development sectors Muhammad Hanif Abbasi was the chief guest on the second day of three-day Mango Festival being organised under the Management of The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Industry and MNS Agriculture University Multan at the Centaurus Mall on Saturday.

MNS University of Agriculture, Multan has been ranked among the top universities of the world among different categories such as innovation, industrial appli­cation, crisis management and innovation in fourth industrial revolution. The festival has a theme of ‘Building business network and community outreach,’ and it showcases stalls with different varieties of mangoes, including seedless mangoes.

Former minister and special adviser to PM on development sectors Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO The Centaurus), Ajmal Baloch (president of All Pakistan Trade Union), Rana Qaiser (executive member ICCI), Chaudhry Naseer, Major General (r) Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, vice president projects Sardar Group, Abdul Kabir and other guests graced the inauguration, and a number of foreign dignitaries, senior politicians, notables of society, and Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Professor Dr. Asif Ali, and Rehan Asif Hayat Tipu (CEO Green Agriculture) were also present during the inauguration. It is attended by aca­demia, researchers, government officials, ambassadors, high commissioners, commercial attachés, agricultural experts, mango growers, traders, exporters, input suppliers, and representatives of cultivators’ organizations from all over the country.