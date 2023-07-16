Four remanded to FIA in loan apps scam

Rawalpindi : The Judicial Magistrate, Rawalpindi Mujtaba-ul-Hasan has handed over nine accused arrested for allegedly blackmailing citizens through predatory online loan apps to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing for a four-day physical remand. The court has directed FIA to present the accused again on July 19, 2023.

The Cybercrime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine suspects for allegedly blackmailing people through predatory online loan apps. The court has rejected the acquittal plea filed by the lawyers of accused. The FIA Cybercrime Wing arrested two call center representatives, three team leaders, two quality team leaders and two operational managers. The FIA Cybercrime Wing arrested Maaz Talib, Kashaan Bashir, Abdullah Waheed, Muhammad Bilal, Hasnain Sadaqat, Muhammad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iftikhar Raza and Haziq Abbasi.

The FIA Cybercrime Wing Investigation Officer requested a 14-day physical remand of accused but the court approved only four day physical remand. The Investigation Officer told the court that accused were blackmailing innocent citizens through online loan apps. A citizen named Muhammad Masood committed suicide because of blackmailing and threatening of accused, the Investigation Officer told the court.

The lawyers of accused party told the court that FIA arrested their clients through social media reports rather to do a proper investigation. The lawyers of accused filed acquittal plea but the court rejected their plea. According to the spokesperson of Federal Investigation Agency, the raids were conducted in the Saidpur Road area and cases were also registered against 19 other suspects. During the raid, Inspector Badar Munir sealed different offices of the company located in a commercial plaza.

According to the statement, the suspects were given a target of making around 100 to 150 calls on a daily basis to those who had used the apps, their friends and families. The statement added that there were separate departments dealing with “torture calls” in the said offices. “Each section was assigned separate tasks with regard to making calls. There were sections named D-0, D-1, D-2, DS-1, DS-2 and DS-3,” the statement added.

It further said that the personal data of the citizens was accessed through the said loan apps which was later on used to harass the trapped citizens. The FIA recovered a large number of documents, computers, laptops and SIMs during the raid. The investigation agency added that the suspects have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated, adding that raids are being conducted to nab other suspects. On the other hand, the issue of blackmailing citizens through online loan apps also came to light in Karachi where an affected citizen complained to FIA Cybercrime Karachi. However, no action has been taken yet.

The development comes as the FIA initiated a probe after debt-stricken Muhammad Masood, 42, committed suicide earlier this week after being pressurized and blackmailed by the app employees into returning the borrowed money with high interest.

He had taken an initial loan of Rs13,000 but missed deadlines and the sky-hit interest meant that he owed two lenders more than Rs700,000. The accused had been threatening to leak personal data from the cell phone of Muhammad Masood who narrated the story of the app employees’ blackmailing in his last message.

In it, he mentioned the pressure to pay the interest and loan amount as he was being threatened and blackmailed by personnel of the online loan app. The three-member FIA team also took the mobile phone of the victim and also reviewed his emails, including the correspondence with the digital lender. They also recorded the statements of the deceased's wife and brother.