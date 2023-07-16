Job seeker trapped, raped at Trail III

Islamabad : Another job-seeking young girl has been raped at gunpoint in the jungle area at Trail-III, the most popular hiking track of the federal capital at Margalla Hills.

This is the third reported incident in the last couple of months that the rapists chose Public Park for the molestation of women, documents said. The people, especially scared ladies, keeping in view of repeated episodes of strained rapes and gang rapes, have espoused those as the public parks have become insecure for them who partake in regular walks and hike on walking tracks and hilly trails at Margalla Hills due to shabby and meagre security measures provided to the public parks.

The Kohsar police, however, have registered the first information report (FIR No. 568/23) under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim and started efforts to hunt the alleged rapist down, police said, adding to, the people engaged in the investigation of the case are trying to make headway to the suspect through his mobile number used to call the victim at the specific place to trap her. Different teams have been constituted to conduct raids on the places of the accused, the police maintained. The victim girl lodged a written complaint with the Kohsar police station saying that she hailed from Zafar Park, Muridkay, District Shaikhu­pura. She came to Islamabad from Sheikhupura seeking a job on the invitation of the accused who was reportedly an accountant with the Education Department, introduced as Nauman. She said that Nauman contacted her on the phone with some references and offered her a job, saying that some reasonable jobs were available in his department but if she could provide Rs50,000 for the job, adding that he asked her to come personally to Islamabad to participate in the interview and other tests.

The victim said that she reached her relatives in Allama Iqbal Colony in Rawalpindi on July 12 and in the application that on the same day the accused Nauman asked her for a location on WhatsApp and met her in the Tench Bhata area of Rawalpindi and received her CV with Rs30,000 while the remaining amount was to be paid after receiving an appointment letter. Nauman also asked the senior officer interviewing all the candidates to arrange a meeting before the interview for interaction. Accused Nauman took her on his motorcycle from Tench Bhata to the Trail 3 of Margalla Hills on July 13 to meet the senior officer but he took her into the thick jungle alongside the trail and held her at gunpoint and raped her forcibly at around 3 o'clock. The police took the victim to the Policlinic for a chemical examination and initiated an investigation after visiting the crime scene at collected evidence from the rape site.