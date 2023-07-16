Ghanaian envoy calls on governor

LAHORE : High Commissioner of Ghana to Pakistan Eric Owusu Boateng called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Saturday.

Bilateral trade, ways to expand cooperation in various fields and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said cordial relations exist between Pakistan and Ghana and there was a need to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields including education and trade. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer not only for Pakistan but also for the whole region. Governor Punjab said that the government has accelerated the pace of work on development projects and export-processing zones were being established under the CPEC project. He further said that there was a favourable environment for foreign investors in Pakistan, adding there were vast opportunities for foreign investment in various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture and energy.

The governor said that there should be maximum exchange of trade delegations between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade. He said that there was a need to increase cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.