Ex-minister seeks early trial of his case

LAHORE : Former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi has approached the anti-corruption court for early trial of the case against him registered by Anti-Corruption over the charges of taking commission in development projects in Gujrat.

Sahi has filed an application to start the trial of the case soon. He said in the application that he was not named in the FIR. He pointed out that he was nominated on political grounds yet the case challan has not been presented, due to which the trial of the case could not be started.

In the petition, it was requested that anti-corruption should be ordered to submit the challan of the case so that formal proceedings can be started on the case.