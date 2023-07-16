Bike lifters arrested

Liaqatabad Police have arrested two members of a bike lifting gang on Saturday. SHO Sheikh Imran said that the arrested suspects were planning to conduct a bid in Gungi Ground, Peco Road when they were arrested. They have confessed to stealing at least 10 bikes so far. As many as six bikes and two pistols have been recovered from their custody. The arrested suspects have been identified as Razzaq and Saleem. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.