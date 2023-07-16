 
Sunday July 16, 2023
86 cops honoured

By Our Correspondent
July 16, 2023

86 cops honoured: Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to 86 officers and personnel for showing best performance at a ceremony on Saturday.

Among the recipients of the awards were the officers and officials of police, dolphin, elite and other formations from constable to inspector rank.