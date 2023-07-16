Dengue awareness walks held

LAHORE : Various government departments, including PHA and CBD organised dengue awareness walks on the directions of the Punjab government here on Saturday.

PHA organised a walk at Jilani Park for the prevention of dengue. The walk was led by Additional Director General PHA Lahore Safiullah Gondal while employees and workers including Director Headquarters, Director of Coordination, Director of Finance, Director Marketing, PD Jilani Park, DD PR PHA and other officers participated in the walk. Additional Director General PHA also distributed dengue awareness handbills to the citizens on Jail Road.

On this occasion, Safiullah Gondal while talking to the media said that the citizens should not allow rainwater to accumulate in homes and workplaces to prevent the spread of dengue. The purpose of Dengue Awareness Walk was to create awareness among the citizens about dengue, he said adding PHA was active for cleaning and water drainage in parks, greenbelts and offices to prevent Dengue. He said that the breeding environment of mosquitoes could be eliminated by generalising the culture of cleanliness.

Similarly, Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), observed July 15, 2023, as ‘Dengue Day’, in alignment with the directives of the Punjab government. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about dengue fever, its symptoms, available treatments, and the necessary safety precautions to prevent its spread.

COO of CBD Punjab said the dengue fever was a significant public health concern and CBD Punjab was committed to playing an active role in mitigating its impact by raising awareness.