CM decides to give legal status to ulema body

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has decided to give legal status to Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee.

The CM chaired a meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee at CM’s office here on Saturday. More than 70 Ulema, Mashaikh and religious personalities from all schools of thought participated in the meeting.

Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee announced extending all possible cooperation to the government to maintain law and order during Muharram. The CM decided to give a legal status to Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee and stated that the committee meeting will be held minimum four times in a year. Mohsin Naqvi stated that collaboration between Ulema and the government will be improved with the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen forum, adding the government highly appreciated the services of Ulema.

It was necessary to respect religious sentiments and we all have to play our due role including Ulema for a peaceful Pakistan, the CM said. The Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee meeting condemned desecration of Holy Quran and burning of Bible along with uttering of absurdity by Israel in the United Human Rights Council about Pakistan.

Ulema and Mashaikh during the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee meeting stated that desecration incidents of all Divine Books including Holy Quran tantamount to sabotaging peace. The statement of Israeli diplomat in the UN Human Rights Council is provocative and misleading.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi emphasised an effective role in establishing peace. Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar stated, “We are not at all with those uttering words of infidelity.”

Maulana Hanif Jullandhry stated that a code of conduct and a legal action should be ensured with regard to religion. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that Ulema are standing shoulder to shoulder in their endeavours to maintain peace. Agha Shah Hussain Qazilbash said that it is highly essential to display magnanimity and open heart for maintaining law and order. Maulana Raghib Naeemi said that it is imperative to take action against those spreading religious hatred on the social media. Zubair Ahmed Zaheer said that an exemplary environment of sectarian homogeneity has been created in the country. Allama Hamid Saeed Kazmi stated that insult is intolerable in the name of freedom of speech. Syed Zia Ullah Shah said that those spreading hate material on the social media should not be let off the hook.

Ulema and Mashaikh submitted their recommendations during the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee meeting.

CM visits Nankana Sahib DHQ Hospital

Meanwhile, the CM visited District Head Quarter Hospital Nankana Sahib. He reviewed treatment facilities in the hospital and inquired after the health of patients. He inquired from the patients about facilities being provided in the hospital.

He inspected emergency, child ward, radiology department, ICU, laboratory and other wards. A woman wept while apprising the CM Mohsin Naqvi about the disease of her child. Mohsin Naqvi consoled the woman and directed the administration to shift the child to Lahore. He inspected the water filtration plant of the hospital and expressed his indignation over unhygienic conditions and dirtiness. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the water filtration plant. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and directed to improve cleanliness arrangements. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to replace old wheelchairs of the hospital and directed to immediately arrange new wheelchairs. Mohsin Naqvi directed the hospital administration to provide best treatment facilities to the patients.