Moderate to scattered rain in City

LAHORE : The City received moderate to scattered rain on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started before noon and continued till evening in spans in various City localities. Following the rain, Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed monitored rainwater drainage operations. He visited disposal stations and underpasses and passed necessary orders to the staff concerned.

The Met officials said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely in most plain areas of the country while rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast/east Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Met officials predicted heavy falls to occurred at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecasted period.

Rainfall was observed in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Sialkot, Gujrat, Murree, Chakwal, Narowal, Peshawar, Bacha Khan, Kakul, Dir, Cherat, Balakot, Mardan, Rawalakot, Kotli, Garhidupatta and Khuzdar.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 35.3°C and minimum was 28.6°C.