Extracting phone data without nod of accused, magistrate illegal: LHC

A file photo of the Lahore High Court. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday in its verdict declared that extracting the phone data of accused without the permission of accused or magistrate concerned is against Article 13 of the Constitution.

The LHC bench comprising Justice Ali Baqer Najafi and Justice Amjad Rafiq acquitted one Rehmatullah, who was sentenced to prison on the charge of being associated with an extremist organisation and spreading prohibited material by giving him the benefit of doubt.

The said accused was awarded a ten-year jail term by an anti-terrorism court.

The court said that this is against the right of privacy. If the accused is not willing, at least the permission of magistrate should be sought to take the phone records, the court added.

The court observed, “In this modern age, we communicate with our near and dear ones through audio and video. Our phones are no less than our house, every relationship kept within the four walls of our house has constitutional protection.”

The court said that people see books, Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, which is not prohibited by law. As long as a person wants to keep his information confidential in the phone, that information cannot be extracted without his permission or legal instructions. If the required information is giving a link to a crime, it can be brought to the notice of the court within 24 hours, the court added.

The allegation of distribution of material by the prosecution is not proved by any evidence, the alleged material from the mobile was not placed before the accused during the statement of any witness, the court concluded while acquitting the accused.