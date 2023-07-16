 
Sunday July 16, 2023
National

Man jumps from Metro train bridge

By Our Correspondent
July 16, 2023

LAHORE: A man attempted suicide by jumping from a bridge of Orange Line Metro train near Chauburji on Saturday. The victim climbed the bridge and the nearby people tried to convince him to stop, however, he did not listen to them and jumped. He received serious injuries to legs and arms. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was stated to be stable.