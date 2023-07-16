Rahul appeals to Supreme Court over conviction

NEW DELHI: Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the country´s highest court on Saturday over his conviction for defamation, days after a lower court refused to intervene, media reports said.
Gandhi was sentenced to two years´ jail for comments he made in 2019 which a court ruled were insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his last name.
That made him ineligible to remain a member of parliament, or to stand in next year´s election.
Modi´s government has been widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics.
Gandhi filed an appeal asking the Supreme Court to stay his conviction, multiple Indian media reports said, a week after the Gujarat High Court refused to do so. Officials of Gandhi´s Congress party did not immediately respond to requests by AFP for comment.
BAKU: Azerbaijan and Armenia held a fresh round of EU-mediated peace talks Saturday, while Russia offered a summit in...
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and India vowed on Saturday to make this year’s COP28 conference in Dubai a success,...
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised on Saturday after feeling “dizzy”, his...
WASHINGTON: The United States will not pay reparations to developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters, John...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the main objective of the deal that allowed Ukrainian grain...
ROME: Record heat is forecast around the world from the United States, where tens of millions are battling dangerously...