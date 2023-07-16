Rahul appeals to Supreme Court over conviction

NEW DELHI: Top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the country´s highest court on Saturday over his conviction for defamation, days after a lower court refused to intervene, media reports said.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years´ jail for comments he made in 2019 which a court ruled were insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his last name.

That made him ineligible to remain a member of parliament, or to stand in next year´s election.

Modi´s government has been widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics.

Gandhi filed an appeal asking the Supreme Court to stay his conviction, multiple Indian media reports said, a week after the Gujarat High Court refused to do so. Officials of Gandhi´s Congress party did not immediately respond to requests by AFP for comment.