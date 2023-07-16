Azerbaijan, Armenia hold EU-mediated talks

BAKU: Azerbaijan and Armenia held a fresh round of EU-mediated peace talks Saturday, while Russia offered a summit in Moscow in a bid to reassert a lead role in the normalisation process.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels for talks aimed at resolving their decades-long conflict for the control of Armenian-populated Karabakh, the foreign ministry in Baku said.

European Council President Charles Michel, who mediated the discussions, said the exchanges were “frank, honest and substantive”. “I encouraged them to take courageous steps to ensure decisive and irreversible progress on a normalization track,” he added. “As a matter of priority, violence and harsh rhetoric should stop in order to provide a proper environment for peace.” The Armenian foreign ministry said negotiations focused on “the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh” among other issues. Both sides “agreed to step up work on addressing the existing issues” as the peace process goes forward, the ministry added. Michel said he intended to organise a fresh meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Brussels and another in Spain in October involving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Moscow on Saturday offered to host the two countries´ foreign ministers and suggested the future peace treaty could be signed in Moscow. Russia is ready “to organise a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future”, the country´s foreign ministry said in a statement. It offered to hold later a “Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the relevant (peace) treaty”. Azerbaijan’s defence ministry has also said Armenian separatist forces in Karabakh “use radio interference against GPS navigation systems of local and foreign airlines´ passenger aircraft flying through our country´s airspace”.