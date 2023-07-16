UAE, India vow successful COP28 summit

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates and India vowed on Saturday to make this year’s COP28 conference in Dubai a success, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Gulf state.

The oil-rich UAE will host the COP28 United Nations climate talks in November and December, as world nations remain far apart on means to reduce fossil fuels and reduce global warming.

“The UAE and India are united in their determination to ensure the successful outcome of COP28 as an inclusive and action-oriented conference,” read a statement following talks in Abu Dhabi between Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyan and Modi.

The two leaders said they were “committed to enhance cooperation on climate ambition, decarbonisation and clean energy, and work together to have tangible and meaningful outcomes” at the conference, it added.

With global temperatures hitting record highs last week and countries buffeted by floods, storms and crop-withering heatwaves, the world remains far off track to meet its climate goals. Emirati oil executive Sultan Al Jaber, who will head up the COP28 talks, has said he expects fossil fuels to continue to play a role, albeit reduced and with the use of often controversial technologies to “abate”, or neutralise, the emissions.

Modi and the UAE president also stressed the need to take into consideration “the diverse national circumstances of each nation”, the statement said. During the visit, Modi also met Jaber who has come under fire since his appointment as COP28 president early this year from critics who say his position as a top oil and gas executive is a conflict of interest.