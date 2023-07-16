Netanyahu in good condition after hospitalisation

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalised on Saturday after feeling “dizzy”, his office said, adding the politically and legally beleaguered 73-year-old was likely dehydrated but “in good condition”.

In a statement, his office said Netanyahu on Friday spent time in the scorching heat of the Sea of Galilee, in Israel´s north.

“Today, he felt slightly dizzy, and at the advice of his personal physician, Dr Zvi Berkowitz, was taken to Sheba´s emergency department,” the statement said. “The initial examinations showed normal findings,” it added. “The initial evaluation is dehydration.” The premier will undergo a series of further tests, his office said.